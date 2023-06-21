Robert C. “Bob/Mick” McGuire, Jr., age 79, died on June 13 of 2023 in Grangeville, Idaho; he was a resident of Orogrande, Idaho and a native of San Jose, Calif.
Bob was born in San Jose to Robert and Eleanor McGuire on Feb. 3 of 1944. He attended high school at Bellarmine Prep. in San Jose (’62) and graduated from the Maryknoll Seminary in Ossining, New York (Master of Theology ‘71). Ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 1971, Bob would soon join the Army as an Airborne chaplain; he served with the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper, and as a member of Special Forces and INSCOM.
In 1978, Bob joined the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration. For the next 20 years, he would serve as a compliance investigator, special agent, and enforcement group supervisor. During this period of his life, however, he was most proud to have married his soulmate, Roselle (Weinfield) McGuire.
After retirement, Bob worked with the Southern California Drug Task Force and facilitated instruction in firearms and tactics. In 2005, he moved to Orogrande and found tranquility. In Orogrande, Bob enjoyed volunteering his time to the U.S. Forest Service and to the greater community of Idaho County.
Bob embodied selflessness – he was a true man for others, always focused on others. He subscribed to a straightforward paradigm of life – a life of faith, service and commitment. His love for his wife, his family and his close friends, is and always will be, unparalleled.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Roselle; his parents, Robert and Eleanor; and his brother, Patrick. He is survived by Timothy and Cheryl McGuire, Cyndi McGuire, Ryan and Sunny McGuire, Mike and Erika McGuire, Skylar and Wyatt McGuire, and Connor McGuire.
At Bob’s request, a private memorial service with immediate family will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
