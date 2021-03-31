Robert D. Kilpatrick, 92, of Riggins, Idaho, died at St. Luke’s Hospital in McCall, Idaho, on March 12, 2021. Robert was born in Fayetteville, Ark. on January 23, 1929, to William and Willey “May” Deen Kilpatrick, the third of eight children.
Robert and his family traveled to Washington in 1945 on a train, where at the age of 16 he started working in the orchards, where he later met and married Erma Wright and had two children, Robert and Virginia. They later divorced and then Robert moved to New Meadows, Idaho where he started working for his brother, Charlie, operating heavy equipment and earning the nickname “Road Runner”.
Robert then met and married Hazel Dawson in December of 1972, and gained four stepchildren: Roger, Bill, Juanita and Patty. He eventually started working for J.I. Morgan where he worked until he retired in 1991.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and brothers, Charles and Cletus; sister, Marie; stepson, Roger; and granddaughter, Tammy.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel; three brothers: Calvin Kilpatrick of Selah, Wash, Don Kilpatrick of Naches, Wash, and Barry Kilpatrick of Tieton, Wash; his two children: Robert of Texas, Virginia of Oregon; three stepchildren: Bill, Juanita and Patty, all of New Meadows; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Per Robert’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Riggins Ambulance Service, Riggins City Hall, P.O. Box 249, Riggins ID 83549, who have tenderly, generously and professionally cared for and assisted Robert.
The family of Robert Kilpatrick would like to thank the many medical staff that took part in his care.
