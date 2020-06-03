Robert Douglas Crump ended his journey to meet the Lord May 27, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Boise, Idaho from complications of a stroke. Doug was born in 1925 to Amos and Annie Crump in Quincey, Miss. He was the ninth of thirteen children, one dying in infancy.
In 1944 he joined the US Marines. After training, he was deployed to Iwo Jima where he suffered life-threatening injuries in February 1945. After a long recovery in San Diego, he was honorably discharged on Feb. 19, 1946.
He stayed in California to work where he met and married Dolly Frances Fuzzell on Sept. 5, 1946; they were married for 50 years. They remained in Calif., and were blessed with three children: Robert Crump, Riggins, Idaho, Susan Nordberg, Cody Wyo, and Diane Thach, Riggins. They survive him as well as five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The gold bug bit him and he made several trips to Idaho to stake a claim in Florence. He moved his family to Riggins in October 1953 and started to work at Salmon River Lumber Co. In 1959 he had the opportunity to take over the local Chevron and operated it for 13 years, retiring 1972. Retirement was not for Doug at such a young age so he bought the Stinker Station and went to work again. After five years, he sold that and took up gardening, fishing, camping and growing grapes, which developed into his best known hobby of winemaking. His grapes flourished and the production grew to sometimes producing 150 gallons a year off five vines. He loved sharing his wine and did so with his many friends and local community fundraisers. Doug was a devout patriot and community supporter.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Francie, and ten siblings. He was a member of the Salmon River Community Church, Shriners Jackass Patrol and Calam Shriners in Lewiston, Salmon River American Legion Post 130, Odd Fellows and Salmon River Senior Citizens.
Memorials can be made to the Salmon River Community Church, % Building Fund, PO Box 428, Riggins, ID 83549 or Salmon River Senior Citizens, PO Box 1285, Riggins, Idaho 83549.
No services are being held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
