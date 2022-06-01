Robert Elmer Hazelbaker, aged 86, died April 30, 2022, at Valley Medical Hospital in Spokane Valley, Wash. He was being treated for age-related complications after successfully being treated for cancer over several months.
Bob was born Feb. 21, 1936, to Elmer (Dutch) and Flora (McEvers) Hazelbaker at the home ranch north of Grangeville, Idaho. He walked and rode horseback to school in Harpster and Kooskia while the family lived along Wall Creek. They moved back to Grangeville and he completed high school there. He attended the University of Idaho, graduating with a degree in music. He became an accomplished piano player from a musical family.
After college, he joined the US Army and later served in the Army Reserve, being discharged in July 1965. While in the service he sang in an Army chorus entertaining officers and troops, as well.
He started his long career with American Airlines, Inc. in Detroit, Mich. Moving up in the Tickets by Mail division, he then supervised crews in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ft. Worth, Texas where he retired after 33 years of service.
After his retirement, he fished along the coast and hunted the steep hills of Southern Oregon with family for many years. During that time, his Aunt Maryjora Martin lost her husband and so he moved to Spokane Valley, to become her primary caregiver. Bob was active with the Eagles Club and Good Samaritan Society in the Valley. He was well- known for his positive outlook, prowess at pool, pinochle, and dancing, and his well-rounded repertoire of piano music.
Bob is survived by one half-brother, Burt Hazelbaker in Lewiston, Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as three half-sisters: Ruth Mattson, Mildred Bormuth and Norma Pierson; and two half-brothers: Lewis Sotin and Jack Sotin; and aunt, Maryjora. At his request, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be held at the Spokane Valley Eagles Club on June 12, 2022.
