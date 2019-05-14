Robert Francis Lecture, 75, Grangeville

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Robert Francis Lecture, 75. Yet we celebrate that he died peacefully in his home in Grangeville, Idaho and his long-time pain and suﬀering are over.
Bob was born in Seattle, Wash, on June 7, 1944, to Myrdie and Marion. He grew up there with his two older sisters, Dianne and Judy, and his two younger brothers, Allan and Bill. Growing up, Bob developed his sense of humor we have all come to love and know. While under watch of his two older sisters, Bob would act so strangely and fake medical conditions, that his sisters would be so embarrassed that they would leave him behind. Then they would get in trouble for not watching little Bobby.
In 1967, Bob married Carolyn. They had two children, Lisa and Ryan. In the beginning, they lived in Maltby, Wash, while Bob was starting in the glass business and working at KRK in Bothell, Wash. They lived in Monroe, Wash, they soon moved to the farmhouse in Sultan, Wash, when Bob started his own business, Monroe Glass. It was quite an adventure to have a young family and a new growing business. Bob and Carolyn parted ways in 1973. Bob married Barbara, which also ended in divorce. Bob lived in the Sultan/Snohomish area for many years, and his business at Monroe Glass was extremely successful.
A little over 20 years ago, following his friend, Bill Bump, from Monroe, Bob moved to Grangeville, Idaho and started a new glass business. He stayed in town for a bit, then built a house on the outskirts of Grangeville. Besides working hard to create this new business, he worked hard at playing. He would go ﬁshing, a lot of 4-wheeling, and outdoor adventuring. To make a trip to Lewiston was hard for him and he would say, “I don’t even want to leave Grangeville.” He loved it there. He made a lot of good friends in Grangeville and had a lot of good stories to tell about his friends and adventures.
Bob loved spending time with his daughter, Lisa and his two granddaughters, Lauren and Jessica (June). He would take the girls 4-wheeling and ﬁshing. When Lauren crashed the 4-wheeler into the fence, she thought Papa would be mad, but he just laughed and was happy she wasn’t hurt. Lauren has always been Papa’s “little bundle of joy”. June would bring prize frogs from the “poop pond”, but Papa said she couldn’t catch them anymore because he was afraid she would fall in. And lately, June and Papa liked to chat it up and drink beer and listen to music. Over the years, Bob and his son, Ryan have not always seen eye to eye, but just recently, they were reacquainted, and Bob expressed his true joy for this opportunity and how much he loves Ryan.
Bob also loved being with his friends of many years, Rick and Steve and Tom. Rick and Bob traveled all over the place with Rick “driving Miss Daisy” and Bob hanging out in the passenger seat. There’s a lot of stories about Rick and Bob and their shenanigans.
Bob lived life his own way. He was very much a rebel in his youth. You couldn’t argue with him —especially about money. He was full of wit and sarcasm. He loved to party, which sometimes got him in trouble. He was a true friend and didn’t take BS from anyone.
Bob is preceded in death by his younger brother, Allan; one of his favorite people, his grandmother, Irene (Nana); his parents, Myrdie and Marion; and his two sisters, Judy and Dianne.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Don) Peterson; his son, Ryan; the loves of his life, granddaughters, Lauren and June; his younger brother, Bill (Sharon) Lecture; and many nieces and nephews.
The last couple of years as Bob’s health was declining, he was cared for by Shawn Shaw and his family, not only taking care of business at Grangeville Glass, but attending to all of Bob’s personal needs. We are so grateful to you, Shawn, and we know that Bob considered you his family. Thank you, Alishea and Devin’s Home Care for taking care of Bob on Mondays and Thursdays (and extras). We know he really appreciated you.
A celebration of Bob’s life will take place at his home at 15 Bitterroot Drive, Grangeville, Idaho 83530, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. Please come share a story or picture of your memory of Bob. Food and drinks (water, pop, beer) will be served. Bring a lawn chair. Please contact Lisa with any questions (509) 552-1909. You may submit condolences online to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.
