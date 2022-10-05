Robert John “Rob” Beeson, 74, of White Bird Idaho, died Sept. 22, 2022, at his home of heart disease.
Rob was born in Chicago Ridge, Ill., at Little Company of Mary Hospital, to Robert (of Bristol, Ind.) and Joy Beeson (of London, England); followed by his siblings: brother, David (Dave) Beeson, and sister, Allison (Beeson) Finn.
He lived a typical younger life with Cub Scouts and Little League (he played 1st base because of his left-handed throwing) on the 1st Place Apaches and Pony League. He also played a variety of other seasonal sports with his wonderful brother, Dave Beeson. He had a special love of fishing and would spend the whole day on Stoney Creek, selling all the bullheads he caught to the factory workers. He was a focused lad until he discovered girls and then things went downhill quickly after that.
Always a rebel without a cause, he bought his first motorcycle and car while his parents were in England visiting family. Dad wouldn’t sign for a car until he was 21 but he somehow got the dealer to sell him a Honda CB 750 and then the next year a new Pontiac Lemans Sport; that was the car he moved to Idaho with. He did one year at Tri-State College in Angola, Indi. where he joined a fraternity and managed to party too much and study too little and chose not to continue his education. He filled in the gaps of this time by working construction jobs while road tripping around the United States.
When he was 26, he began his road trip which would eventually land him in Idaho, maybe he was following a woman, maybe he wasn’t (that’s a story for another day). He told the story of cresting the top of the White Bird grade overlooking the Camas Prairie and knew that was now his home. He soon found a job with the US Forest Service, working into his career with UPS. While at UPS he would take his vacation time in the fall and clean chimneys. While he wasn’t working, he was always buying, trading and selling whatever “good” deals he could find, with many of his buddies. After a long career with UPS, he met many friends across the area on his routes in Cottonwood, Elk City and Dixie until he retired in 2014. When people hear the last name “Beeson” they always ask “how are you related to Rob? He delivered my packages for years.”
On one of his many adventures, he met Rachel (Smith) Simmons, and they were married in 1978. He earned the title of “Dad” to her three children, Melissa (Missy), Scott and Robert, which he shared with their father, Jack Simmons. Later Rob and Rachel added two more sons to the Family, Chad Beeson (1979) and Jeremy Beeson (1981). He and Rachel later divorced but remained friends.
As a family, time was well-spent camping, fishing, hunting and family vacations. A fond memory the boys had with him was riding four abreast in a single cab pickup with a cigarette in one hand and a beer in the other, going fishing or on their next adventure. As a grandparent, he always had the air fryer ready, YouTube and Alexa queued, and a supply of licorice and stale pretzels for the many kids who’d walk through his door. His hugs, jokes, and afternoon couch napping with the grandkids is something they will miss.
After retirement, he moved to White Bird where he would remain until his death. He became quite infamous in that little town that he loved and even found himself a seat on the city council and was dubbed an honorary member of the American Legion. He was a life lover who breathed life into anything that grasped his interest.
It’s hard to sum up how special someone like Rob was to those who may not have known him. Rob was both creative and social and enjoyed tinkering, woodworking, doodling, fishing, whacking golf balls, riding off-road every season, doting on his grandkids, serving at the Food Bank, and being involved around his community. He had rounds he would make in his side-by-side or golf cart. Many will remember how fond he was of playing pranks and telling jokes. He was the life of the party, no one escaped the “Oope, you’ve got something on your shirt,” only for you to look and get a flick to the nose. Wherever Rob was you’d find fake snakes, fake arrowheads, spiders, boxes with things that shocked you or popped out, if he didn’t have any props he would simply just jump out and scare you. Fireside chats were always entertaining with him because he always remembered to bring the magical flame packets for the kids to enjoy. He will not only be missed in the physical world, but his presence will also be missed on Facebook, through his conversations where he used periods or commas aggressively but was also always cheering people on.
Rob had a long-standing duty as a volunteer firefighter for the Grangeville and White Bird Fire departments, so in lieu of flowers please make a donation to either fire departments, the White Bird Rebekahs (whom he built fires for every morning during the cold months) or volunteer at a food bank in his honor.
Rob is survived by his sons, Chad (Brady) Beeson, Jeremy Beeson, his stepchildren, whom he loved and raised as his own, Melissa (Dave) Kaiserman, Scott (Susan) Simmons, Rob (Shelia) Simmons; 16 grandchildren: Chandler, Dillon, Ian, Alexis, Caden, Ashton, Collin, Tesslynn, Grace, Emree, Tristen, Evan, Gavin, Oliver, Owen, Mac and Oliva; brother, David Beeson; sister, Allison Finn; several nieces and nephews, and too many friends to list.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Bobbie; and niece, Ashley; and brother-in-law, Kevin Finn.
A celebration of life will be held in White Bird at Grandma’s Place at 147 Deer Creek Road (there will be signs posted) beginning at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8. Please bring a potluck dish to share; any photos you may have and BYOB.
We love you, and we will miss you forever.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.