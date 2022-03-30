Robert K. Routh (Red) passed away at Brookside Landing, Orofino, Idaho, on March 19, 2022. Bob was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Reubens, Idaho. During the early years of Bob’s life, he lived in Kennewick, Pasco and Yakima, Wash. At the age of 16, Bob moved to Kamiah, Idaho, where he had always known he belonged and would live. He attended Kamiah High School, graduating with his class in 1960. He attended Junior College in Pasco before joining the Army for two years. He played baseball in high school and Junior College before injuring his shoulder. He always loved the sport of baseball, as it was his game.
In 2020, Bob celebrated with his class their 60th reunion. The gathering was big and was fun. It was filled with continued and renewed friendships. Bob continued to live in Kooskia, Idaho, and Kamiah for the rest of his life. He moved to Brookside Landing, Orofino, early this year. He made new friends and was loved by the staff. His friendship with all these communities was deep and many by numbers.
Bob and Gloria “Arlene” Holloway were married at the beginning of 2000. They lived at the end of Lawyers Creek Dyke Road in Kamiah until the passing of Arlene on Jan. 9, 2021. Bob worked for many logging companies during his early years. He retired from Idaho County Road Department after 30-plus years. He also assisted Jim Renshaw in backcountry guiding, packing and hunting for many years. These trips to the backcountry were the highlights of his life. He had many a story to tell from the adventures. He also loved fishing with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his son, Dustin R. Routh (Jennifer), and their children: Austin, Christian and Madison. Bob and Arlene were thrilled to welcome their great-granddaughter, Adison Jo Routh in 2018. He is also survived by Jo Ann Lammers (Kenny), and brother, Charley Hough (Kathy), cousins: Pete Lunders (Judy), Kent Lunders (Sharron), Linda Lee Stolte and Jerry Groves (Joanne). These people, with Bob’s assistance, formed the Lunders Cousin Gang. They are as close and tight today as they were in the late 1950s forward. Also, in need of mentioning were close more than friends, Jerry and Skip Roberts and family. As we all know, family can be and is more than just blood relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by Margaret Lunders Hough (mother); Michael R. Routh (grandson); and John N. Routh (brother).
Bob loved the outdoors and his horses and cows! If you get a chance to go outside and enjoy the view, please smile and tell him we all miss him greatly! Bob’s ashes will be buried at the Pine City Cemetery in Reubens. This will coincide with the Cousins Picnic in August 2022.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.