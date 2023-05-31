Robert Paul Aiken, Sr., 76 of Council, Idaho, was sent off to Heaven on April 22, 2023.
Bob was born in Weiser, Idaho, on March 2, 1947, to Ronald and Ethel (Wendall) Aiken. Bob was born with twin brother, William, who died shortly after birth. He had nine siblings: Lewis Aiken, Betty Aiken, Ronnie (Linda) Aiken, Rick (Marie) Aiken, David (Barbara) Aiken, Darrell (Jane) Aiken, Darwin (Camille) Aiken, Ed (Sandra) Aiken, Elizabeth (Rod) Aiken Proctor.
Bob married Alta Prall on June 5, 1965. Together they had five children: Ray (Ellen) Aiken, Lynn Aiken Royet, Steve (Jessica) Aiken, Tina Aiken, Robert (Theresa) Aiken. They later divorced in August 1989.
On Jan. 20, 1990, Bob married Vera Blewett, adding four more children to the family: Robert (Lona) Altman, Rick (Carla) Altman, Kenny Altman, Mike Altman. Vera passed away July 18, 2014.
Bob lived a very leisurely life, he enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, he had a love of the outdoors.
He proudly served in the Army National Guard 116th Engineers Battalion for nine years. He served in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
Bob and Vera had 44 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Bob was greeted in Heaven by his late wife, Vera; parents, Ronald and Ethel; twin brother; William; daughter, Tina Aiken; brothers, Ronnie, David, Lewis Aiken; sister, Betty Aiken; granddaughter, Chelsea Aiken; grandson, Ethan Aiken; nephews, Isaac Aiken, Shane Proctor; two stepsons, Kenny and Mike Altman; sister-in-law, Linda Aiken; brother-in-law, Rod Proctor; and most recently daughter-in-law, Theresa Aiken.
A celebration of life will be held June 10, 2023, at the home of Ray and Ellen Aiken, 1404 Scott St., Grangeville, Idaho, 1-5 p.m. There will be a potluck BBQ. Bring a chair, BYOB.
