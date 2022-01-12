Robert 'Robbie' K. Finnell

Our friend, neighbor, husband, father and fellow avid outdoorsmen, Robbie Finnell is now in the care of our Lord God. His sudden passing occurred on Dec. 30, 2021, and he is dearly missed.

Robbie was born in Chicago, Ill. to Robert K. Finnell, Sr. and Debra Layhew, in 1968. He grew up in the region and graduated from Indiana University, with a degree in business. Known for his tall frame and big laugh, Robbie was a family man. They will remember all the time spent skiing, hiking, trail riding/moto crossing and just enjoying each other’s company. He found his home in Stites, Idaho and enjoyed serving his community as a county assessor for the past seven years.

Robbie is preceded in death by his father, Robert K. Finnell Sr.; grandfather and grandmother, Kay Robert Finnell and Pat Finnell; maternal grandfather and grandmother, Richard Parro and Dolores Parro; and uncles, Richard Parro, Jr. and Dennis Parro.

Robbie is survived by his loving wife, Susan Finnell; son, Zach Phenix; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Phenix; granddaughter, Remi Phenix; mother, Debra Layhew, of Ind.; stepmom, Judy Finnell, of Ill.; sister, Renee Finnell; brother, Wesley Layhew, of Indiana; aunt, Wendy Finnell, of Ariz.; his aunt Joyce Finnell-King (husband, Jim King), of Spain; niece, Sierra Layhew; nephew, Calvin Layhew, of Ind.; as well as numerous loved cousins.

There is a pending Zoom meeting to celebrate the rich life of Robbie Finnell; date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to his final expenses instead. Thank you.

