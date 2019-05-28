Robert Sumpter, 91, of Clearwater, Idaho, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, of cancer. He was born March 2, 1928, in Olympia, Wash. to E. L. “Fort” and Celestine Sumpter. When he was five years old, the family moved to his dad’s hometown of Payette, Idaho. Later, when he was 10, the family moved to Red River, Idaho, where he attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. Later, the family moved to Elk City, Idaho. Robert served in the Army for three years. When he was discharged, he returned to Elk City and went to work on the gold dredges in the area. In 1953, he went to work for the Union Pacific railroad as a lineman. He married his wife, Marjorie Naval, on May 1, 1954, in Payette. As he worked for the Union Pacific railroad, they moved and lived in several states. In 1967, the family moved back to Elk City where he worked for his brother-in-law, Wally York, and also the Shearer’s sawmill. Later, moving to Clearwater, as his kids started high school, he worked in the area sawmills as an electrician and millwright until retiring.
Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie; his son, Robert (Jill) of Poulsbo, Wash., Darlene (James) of Mobile, Ala., Jackie (Jerry) of Clearwater; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
As his request, no services will be held. Trenary Funeral Home, of Kooskia, Idaho is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.