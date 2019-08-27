Roberta (Grammy) Colvin Robie, 102, White Bird Rancher and School Teacher
Roberta died peacefully due to complications of a stroke on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon, Idaho. She spent her last day beside her twin sons, her favorite place to be.
Roberta was born April 23, 1917, to Gaylord and Inez Colvin. She attended school in White Bird and Grangeville; she obtained her teaching certificate at Lewiston Normal School. She had wonderful memories of growing up near Chapman Creek and would often say, “I lived a wonderful life; I did everything I ever wanted to do”. She saw so many changes in her lifetime and was able to continue learning and adapting throughout the years. She loved life, never complaining, but instead demonstrating a strength and grace that made life, with all of its ups and downs, look easy.
On Aug. 24, 1940, she married Ben (Peck) Robie who preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1991. They ranched side by side for 50 years before Peck passed away. They had twin boys, Erin and Ed. In addition to ranching and keeping track of the twins, Roberta was a member of the White Bird Rebekah Lodge for more than 70 years and served as Chairwoman of the White Bird Highway District from November 1991 to 2010. She taught school in Slate Creek and White Bird before retiring in 1979. Roberta continued living on the ranch until age 97, when she moved to Salmon, Idaho to the Discovery Care Center; thank you to all of the staff there whom she loved so very much.
Grammy charmed everyone with her wit and humor, young and old alike. All who met her will have fond memories. She taught every one of us many valuable lessons about life, but none more important than the art of catching a fish. If she had a religion this was it; she spent as many hours as she could fishing Slate Creek, Mill Creek, and Twin Cabins Creek.
We are grateful to know that she is now with her beloved parents, brother Gaylord, daughter-in-law and friend Linda (Erin) Robie, and countless loved ones.
She is survived by her sons, Erin Robie of Salmon and Ed Robie (Calvor) of Palm Springs, Calif, and Victoria, BC; her grandchildren, Eric Robie of Grangeville, Shannon (Delvin) Rauch of Lewiston, Idaho, Luann Wing of Salmon, Chad (Kari) Robie of Selah, Wash, Treva (Sam) Wing of Salmon, and Ben (Emmy) Robie of Kennewick, Wash. She has 17 great-grandchildren.
At her insistence, there will be no service; she would have much preferred that you spend a day outdoors doing whatever you love. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Peck, and among the wildflowers of Mill Creek where she had some of the best times of her life. Jones and Casey Funeral Home in Salmon is in charge of cremation.
