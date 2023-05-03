On April 18 Robin Kenneth McKenzie shed his mortal body and left to explore the celestial realms of heaven. We firmly believe that Dad immediately played a few well-deserved rounds of golf, enjoyed the breeze in his hair, and if possible, had a couple of beers while laughing and visiting those who have gone before him.
Robin was born on July 29, 1947, to Edna and Stanley McKenzie in Grangeville, Idaho. Dad was named for his grandfathers - Robin Lamb and Kenneth McKenzie of Stites, Idaho. He was the second of four children, sister Linda preceded him by only a year, and he was followed by a brother, Kim, and a sister, Becky, within the decade. He spent his early years on his grandparents’ farm, getting firewood, fishing and camping. It was the type of family who raised a giant garden, played cards and spent time visiting in the backyard. Robin mastered the art of sarcasm early and developed a talent for dry wit and blunt honesty. Some people loved that about Dad, but either way, he was always true to himself.
Dad graduated from Grangeville High School in 1965 and through what can only be considered the worst luck went to Vietnam in 1968. Robin was a member of the National Guard, and his unit was one of only several called into service overseas through a national lottery. He spoke little of his time in Vietnam, but in later years, it became clear it affected him far more than he ever revealed. Dad was one of the men who returned physically unharmed a year and a half later. In 1972, Robin married Ellen Morris of Grangeville, and with a well-earned GI Bill attended and graduated from the University of Idaho. The first college graduate in his family, he majored in Business and Economics. He was an amazing mathematician and this skill and logic with numbers would serve him well during his career as a master carpenter and woodworker. Together Robin and Ellen had three children: Amanda, Andrew and Mary, over the next seven years. Although that marriage did not withstand the test of time, he remained active in his children’s daily lives. An excellent source of homework help and a strong proponent of free-range parenting, Dad was a hardworking provider. In 1989, Robin married Mary Beresky and that union gave him three stepchildren to call his own. Sam, Joy and Justin Beresky all came to know Dad and his unconditional love.
Robin worked through the years with many wonderful carpenters including Steve Hauger and Larry Hauntz. Dad and Larry, however, had special chemistry and a reputation for quality. Amazing at his craft, he left many beautiful reminders of their skill in the homes of Grangeville and surrounding areas.
Robin moved to California in 1999 with his second wife to be closer to her family. When that marriage came to an end in 2002, he returned to Grangeville. His friends and family here welcomed him home with open arms. Once again, Dad was enjoying the friendships he had built his entire life. He spent many weekends at Clarkston Country Club and traveled to golf tournaments whenever he could. He loved to get up early on a Saturday and drive his grandson to wrestling meets. He liked listening to music loudly and driving a little faster than he should. Mostly he loved going to the games and events of his grandchildren, who were always a source of great joy.
Dad loved softball as a young man, golf at any age, being in the Sunrise Lions Club, reading historical fiction, almonds, apricots, and a cold bottle of water on a hot afternoon.
When diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, he faced it with bravery and dignity. Dad was such an essential part of his grandchildren’s lives, and so involved with friends and families of this community, he just kept on for as long as he could, living the best life possible given his diagnosis.
We want to acknowledge the absolutely amazing community of Grangeville that worked to allow Robin to live out as many years as possible in his own home in the community he had always known. When finally he went into care the staff was amazed he had lived so successfully in his own home for so long. All of Dad’s friends were amazing, but specifically, we want to thank Nicki Gortsema for always giving Dad a haircut whenever he thought he had an appointment; Phyliss Pottola for calling family and helping him with his banking needs when he was no longer able; Dan Lustig for so much kindness and help countless times so Dad could have “keys” and someone to visit; Joe Lothspeich for providing a car to take Dad to an appointment when an emergency arose; Matt Dame, a precious friend who helped dad with his phone and provided a place to stop in and talk when out for his walks; Jim Schmidt for bringing Dad home when he was confused; Devin’s Home Care for helping Dad live at home safely when we had to work; Bob Sandlund for taking Dad golfing and keeping a neighborly eye on him; last but certainly not least, Allen Willis, who gave Dad all the love and support any friend could ever hope to receive. Allen was our rock and salvation, providing our family as much help as Dad himself. We are sure, however, that countless others worked without our knowledge to keep our Dad safe.
Robin died in Portland, Ore., surrounded by his children, stepchildren, and former wife, Ellen. He was loved until the very end. Mary, Apurva, Sam and Ellen made sure he did not face the final goodbye alone, something for which his entire family will be eternally grateful. We would also like to acknowledge the staff of Farmington Square in Beaverton, Ore., who cared for Dad with such kindness during Covid when our family was forced to lose the final months of recognition with Dad.
Robin was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda.
He is survived by his children: Amanda and Tracy Bush of Grangeville; Andrew and Jennifer McKenzie of Boston, Mass.; Mary and Apurva Patel of Portland; Sam Beresky of Portland; Joy Beresky of Nevada City, Calif.; and Justin Beresky of Phoenix, Ariz.
He will fondly be remembered as an amazing grandpa by Jasmine, Sophia, Booker, Julian, Rohen, Graeme, Jasper, Naomi and Avinash.
He leaves behind his siblings: Becky Winkler and Kim McKenzie, and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease, and we are so grateful Dad has finally found the peace he deserves. We have not lost Dad for we finally know where he is and can talk to him again knowing he can once again hear us – he is in heaven.
There will be a celebration of life later this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.