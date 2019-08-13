Roger Joseph Seubert, 67, Cottonwood

Our angel on earth received his wings Aug. 1, 2019, on what would have been his dad’s 93rd birthday. Roger was the third child born to James W. and Dolores T. Lustig Seubert on June 21, 1952. A special needs child who was not expected to survive for more than a month, he enjoyed 67 years of life. With the love and devotion of his parents, grandmother Mary Lustig, and Aunt Rita Wimer, he learned all the functional skills every child needs to be independent but was never expected to be able to learn. Roger was a miracle from day one.
Roger flourished in his home setting, greeting and meeting eight more siblings. He enjoyed the simple things of life: a smile, a friendly greeting, a handshake, and especially a good meal. He had very keen hearing when candy wrappers were opened. Do not know if he ever missed a candy bar opening in the 3-story house he called home.
Roger spent hours swinging on his bench swing that his dad and brothers made for him. He always had a rosary and Pinky ball in the pockets of his Hickory striped bib overalls. He enjoyed going to church services with his mom and dad and participating in the liturgy. He enjoyed receiving Mylar balloons for gifts and when asked what color he’d like, would request either orange or blue.
Roger lived in the family home with his parents until 2009, when he went to the nursing home and met another whole new family.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, August and Elizabeth Nuxoll Seubert, maternal grandparents, Victor and Mary Jansen Lustig, and brother, James Marion (Jamie) Seubert, brothers-in-law, Butch Matalamaki and Ed Sonnen, and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brothers, Dave (Brenda), Tim (Sally), Ken (Kathy) of Cottonwood; Vic (Marlys), Gus (Sue) of Lewiston, Idaho; Pat (Annie) Colorado, and Lonnie (Cindy) of Julietta, Idaho; his sisters, Charm Sonnen of Lewiston and Geralyn (Tony) Jentges of Cottonwood; uncle and aunts, Dick and Pat Seubert and Rita Wimer.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood with rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Inurement will follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Following the service, a dinner will be held at the Keuterville Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Submit condolences to family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.