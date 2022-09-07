Roger Milan Meyer

Roger Meyer, 67, died on Aug. 11, 2022, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Kooskia, Idaho. He was born Feb. 22, 1955, to Ken & Dorothy Meyer in Grangeville, Idaho. Roger graduated in Grangeville and helped with farming and liked to mechanic his cars. He also did some logging. He then went into the Oregon National Guard. After he got out, he had various jobs, but then moved to Vancouver, Wash., where he did some truck driving, but eventually moved back home. He married and Rhiannon was the result of that. He adored her and she was daddy’s girl. They moved to Oregon where he logged for Koch Logging. He got divorced and moved back to Grangeville where he rode his Harley as often as possible. He is survived by his sis, Diane & Ed Obermeyer, as well as his daughter, Rhiannon, and granddaughter, Amelia. His love of riding was his taste of freedom. He was sharing that love with Amelia at the time of his death There was no funeral, but there will be a “get-together” for all family & friends on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Eagles Lodge in Grangeville from noon to 3 p.m. Come share your memories, pictures stories with us.

