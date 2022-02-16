Ronald Arlee Wilson passed away Feb. 9, 2022, at the age of 88. Ronald was born on July 15, 1933, to Woodrow and Elizabeth Wilson of Pearl, Idaho.
Ronald only completed eighth grade as his family followed the potato and pea harvest. He began driving a truck at a very young age, before he was of legal age to do so. He also bucked potato sacks in the fields. He was only eleven years old when he went on a cattle drive from Twin Falls, Idaho, to the Louise Marvel Ranch near Elko, Nev. He was the youngest to complete the cattle drive in which he road for 10 days on a big buckskin gelding.
Somewhere near the age of 15, Ron and a friend, Smokey Balgamore, tried to enlist in the service. During processing they became aware that Ron was only 15 and he got booted out, but his friend went on into the service. From there Ron went to work at the Little Land and Livestock Ranch near Emmett, Idaho, but also worked on many ranches around southern Idaho. He worked on a ranch in Nevada that he said was windy and cold and you had to have a handkerchief around your face when you fed hay from the wagons because it would blow back in your face, and it felt like it was cutting you up.
Ron moved to Kooskia, Idaho, at the age of 18, where he met his forever love of 70 1/2 years, Geraldine McCall. She was walking home from school and a friend, Joe Amell, stopped her and asked her if she would teach Ron to dance. Off to the prom they went. Ronald and Geraldine married July 16, 1951, in Lewiston, Idaho. Their shivaree followed in Kooskia where Roscoe and Geneva LaGresley decorated a wheelbarrow that had a bent wheel and Ron pushed Geraldine down Main Street; 70 1/2 years later they were still married.
Ron went to work for his father-in-law, Gerald (Blackie) McCall, in his logging business and also worked as an outfitter and guide in the fall. He later went to work for Dabco Logging for many years and several other smaller logging operations. He purchased a ranch on Big Cedar Creek near Kooskia in 1961 where his love for animals and ranch life continued. He ran sheep, cattle, and horses while still working in the logging industry. He went into early retirement at age 62 due to a logging accident, and then later became a school bus driver and continued driving the bus until he was 81. He was always a hardworking man, starting his days at 2 a.m. and getting home at 6-7 p.m. just to start over again. Ron always had a good sense of humor and a strong work ethic.
Ron never took vacations as he felt the ranch offered everything a vacation could. A lot of the extended family and friends must have thought it was a good vacation spot also because he was always surrounded by family and friends, which he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; siblings: Doris Oswold, Loraine Small, Eugene (Bake) Burkhart, Bill Burkhart; his seven children: Acey Wilson (Katie), Ronnita Haukedahl (Don), Shirley O’ Connor (Tim), Jerry Wilson (Jackie), Stewart Wilson (Susie) Roseann Graham (David), Steven Wilson (Juanita). He also had 18 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Little Rolly, who asked to spend the night and left four years later when he graduated high school.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Elizabeth; siblings: Acey, George, Pat, Rolly, Virginia, Christine Wilson, Bob, Jerry, Larry, Joe (Boots) Burkhart; and two great-grandchildren, Shawnta Pankey and Elizabeth James O’Connor.
Join us for a celebration of life on Friday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. at the Kooskia Community Hall and bring your story with you. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, friends and family members who kept Ron going even through the stubbornness.
