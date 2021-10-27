Ronald Branstetter, 74, of New Meadows, Idaho lost his battle with cancer and heart disease on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Ron was the oldest of eight children to Doris and Oscar Branstetter of New Meadows, on Aug. 30, 1947. He spent his entire life in Meadows Valley, except for his time in the military. He served in Vietnam in 1968-69 with both the 116th Engineer Battalion National Guard Unit and the 572nd Engineer Company regular Army unit. He grew up on the family ranch and ran part of the ranch for 14 years. He was a timber faller for many years and there wasn’t a piece of equipment that he couldn’t learn to operate. He took great pride in being a hardworker and instilled his work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful role model to all of them. Ron cherished his family and friends and was fiercely loyal to those he loved. Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Dehlin) Branstetter of their family home in New Meadows; daughter, and son-in-law, Lisa and Scott Eldridge of Grangeville, Idaho; daughter, and son-in-law, Traci Branstetter and Mike Conaway of Lewiston, Idaho; and son, Eric Branstetter of New Meadows. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Matthew and Erin of Nampa, Idaho; Derek and Erin of Grangeville, Brooke and Nick of McCall, Idaho; Bryan and Scarlett of Fallon, Nev; Jared and Megan of Lewiston, Briana and Tyson of Kuna, Idaho; and Colton and Liz of New Meadows; great-grandchildren: Avery Butler, Oliver Pfaff, Visalia and Reata Eldridge, Ruger Hersel, Justin and Baby Ronnie Eldridge (due in January), Huxton Ivey, and Everleigh Branstetter. Also surviving Ron are his sister, Diana (Bob) Holbrook of Nampa and his brother, Wes (Kelle) Branstetter of Longview, Wash, who truly meant a lot to him; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends. The family wishes to thank McCall Hospice, especially Shere for her loving and tender care, the Boise VAMC, especially Dr. Rasmussen, Dr. Kuvar, Dr. Mo, Fletch, Desiree, the Oncology Unit and all of the special doctors and nurses who provided Ron and Linda with care and support through very difficult times.
Funeral services will be held on Oct. 30, 2021, at the Meadows Valley School at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Meadows Valley Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com
Arrangements are in care of McCall Funeral Home.
