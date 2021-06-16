Ronald Lawrence Smith, 86, from the Riggins (Pollock) area, died June 10th, 2021, of a short bout of cancer and went into the arms of his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus. He was born to Lawrence and Reathel “Merritt” Smith. For full obituary read on-line at his grandson’s Facebook: Westin Crenshaw. Many thanks to St. Luke’s hospice of McCall and prayers, thoughts and meals from friends and family. Services in the Fall, his favorite season.
