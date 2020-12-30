Ronald R. Brackelsberg died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Ron was born on June 30, 1945 at Upland, Calif, to Clyde and Doris Brackelsberg. The family moved to Lewiston, Idaho in the early 50’s.
Ron graduated from Lewiston High School, then the family moved to Orofino, Idaho. Ron went to welding school and learned the trade by returning to California to work as a welder on submarines at Mare Island Shipyard in Northern California. He joined the Army in 1968 and qualified in the Airborne and was attached to the 181st Airborne Division. He was regarded very highly by his peers as one of the finest welders, both in California, and later in Idaho where he moved to in 1971 and went to work at Dye Machine. Ron married Judy Westberg on Jan. 31, 1973. Ron and partner Bob Kaufman bought the business in 1977. He sold his interest in Dye Machine and retired in 2000.
Ron took an interest in trapshooting in 1986 and along with Judy they took the helm of the club kitchen for many years. The two could always be counted on to help with getting everything prepared for the two registered shoots, as well as taking care of stocking the kitchen for the ten-week winter shoot. His love of cooking was evident. He would take the time to visit commercial cooking stores to look for high quality cooking equipment.
Ron began taking road trips and traveled to area gun club shoots. He shot at Missoula and Dillon, Mont, as well as Boise and Caldwell, Idaho. One of his favorites was Wallowa, Ore. These trips became legendary for several reasons. In the first place, most of these were one-day affairs, but he would leave two days early, truth being told, because the real reason for these adventures was to get to see more of the beautiful country that surrounds this part of our world, and to have fun! If you were ever fortunate enough to tag along on one of these epic journeys, you would quickly see that fun was the major event of the trip.
Ron took up woodworking after retirement and became just as skilled at this as he was as a welder, producing gorgeous works of furniture and beautiful gift boxes, tables, or bookcases. It mattered not what he was making. He did firstclass work on pieces that were often of his own design.
He is survived by his wife, Judy at the family home in Grangeville, he leaves behind a daughter, Christy (Josh) of Spokane, Wash. and sons, Greg (Kristi) and Mike (Jody) of Wyoming; sister, Cindy (Lonnie) of Lewiston, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at the Grangeville Gun Club as soon as conditions permit. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
We have lost a wonderful husband, father, and a great friend. May he Rest In Peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.