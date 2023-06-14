Ronald “Ron” Fiscus passed away June 5, 2023, at the age of 69, in the town of Pollock, Idaho. He passed away peacefully in his garden, near his tractor, surrounded by his partner of 13 years, Tresa Shearer, and his animals by his side.
Ron was born in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 12, 1953, and grew up on the family farm in Potlatch, Idaho as a child. Later, he graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972 and soon after joined the U.S. Navy, where he served two years and six months before being honorably discharged. After serving, he returned home and married Sharol “Shari” Candler on Nov. 22, 1975, and attended Lewis-Clark State College where he received a certificate in appliance repair. Ron was a man of many trades. He worked at the Lewiston, Potlatch, and Edwards sawmills, farmed with his family, and then returned to the mill community where he spent time at the sawmill in Princeton, Idaho as a trimmer operator.
When Ron wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he could be found in his garden utilizing his amazing green thumb to grow various vegetables, in his shop working on his next woodworking project, or sitting next to a fishing hole. He loved to tell stories and always made everyone around him feel welcome; Ron never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester “Chet” Fiscus; his mother, Dorothy Fiscus; and his wife, Shari, of 33 years. He is survived by his sons: Casey of Milton, Fla., David of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Timothy of Townsend, Mont; his daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Tricia; and eight grandchildren: Riley, Haley, Finley, Ezekiel, Takoda, Taylor Gregg, Tanna Gregg and Timberlee Fiscus. He also leaves behind his sisters, Carolyn Gottschalk, Marilyn Crumley; and brother, Steve Fiscus; as well as his partner, Tresa Shearer.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Chase Hasenoehrl officiating, located at 725 Spruce Street in Potlatch. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service for the family at Rock Creek Cemetery, followed by a covered dish reception at the Princeton Community Center to gather and share memories of Ron.
Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, Wash., is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.