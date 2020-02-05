The world is without one more great woman. Ronna Ann Armstrong Spoon died Jan. 22, 2020, just six days shy of her 75th birthday. Ronna was born in Big Bear Lake, Calif, on Jan. 28, 1944, to Ray and Madeline Armstrong. She was the only girl of three children. This made her strong.
As an adult, Ronna was a loving and supportive mother. She bore four children: Don Raymond Curtis, Eric R Zaugg, Tawna Rae Spoon, and Ray John Spoon. She not only raised her children, she welcomed all who needed a loving home. She was "Mom" to all the neighborhood kids. They still like to joke about how she ran a tight home, but they speak with love and admiration. She was the kindest and strongest woman.
Ronna loved to paint and party. She was happiest surrounded by family and friends with a beer in her hand. She loved being outside and enjoyed horseback riding, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and living the country lifestyle.
Ronna is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tim Armstrong; and her son, Don Curtis.
Ronna has left behind her sons, Eric and Ray; daughter, Tawna; brother, Jack Armstrong; and many, many grandchildren.
