Rosanna Maria “Ann Rhoads” Howell, age 55, of Golconda, Ill., passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, at home.

Ann was born on Sept. 11, 1966, to Raymond and Sarah (Sorenson) Howell in Grangeville, Idaho. She went to live with the Rhoads family at the age of two. Arlin and Mary Rhoads were her parents; sister, Patricia Rhoads; two brothers: Dale and wife, Penny Rhoads, John Rhoads.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arlin Rhoads.

A private family service will be held. Visit alyfh.com to leave the family a message to cherish.

