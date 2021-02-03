Rose C. (Geis) Steiger, 89, of Kamiah, Idaho, died of natural causes Saturday morning, Jan. 23, 2021. She had most recently been living at Meadowlark assisted living in Grangeville, Idaho. Mom was born Aug. 3, 1931, to Michael and Anna Poxleitner Geis in Cottonwood, Idaho. She attended St Joseph parochial school in Cottonwood.
She married Richard Steiger on Nov. 3, 1949. After a short time living in Lewiston, Idaho, they spent many years living in Ferdinand, Idaho. A short period of time was then spent in Elk City, Idaho, and finally settling in Kamiah. Mom enjoyed gardening and canning for the family, baking, and sewing. In the past few years, she became an avid reader and was seen often at the Kamiah library picking out 3 or 4 books at a time. After entering Grangeville Health and Rehab and then moving to Meadowlark, it became a real challenge to find something she hadn’t already read.
She is survived by her three sons: Mike (Patricia), Tom (Vivienne), and John (Cindy), all of Kamiah; and two daughters: Jane (Ken) Mclaughlin of Sweetwater, Idaho, and Christine (Tom) Dunning of Cottonwood, Calif; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving her are three sisters: Rita Walker of Alabama, Margie Gentry, Orofino, Idaho and Frances Nuttman, Grangeville.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, of 50 years; infant brother John, Xavier (Sabie), Martin, John, Joe, Ray and George; sisters: Ann McKinley, Mary (Wassmuth) Brown, Grace Remacle and Martha Rieman.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Sigler, Dr. Justin Jones, Kathy Ward and her neighbors, Lee and Carol Hamilton.
A rosary was recited Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Kamiah, with a Mass of Christian burial following at 10:30 a.m. Interment was at Kamiah Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.
In lieu of, memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine’s Church, Kamiah or Syringa Hospice, Grangeville.
