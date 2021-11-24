Rosie was born in Indian Territory, Okla., at home on March 2 in 1938, to Edger and Ada Dunn. The sixth child of seven. Rosie, years later, still called herself a Okee, loving her okra. She passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Which would have been Everett and Rosie’s 66th wedding anniversary.
She was a full-time mom and housewife. She also worked for the Rapid River Fish Hatchery, clipping and spawning salmon, very cold and hard work. Rosie later worked as a lunch lady at Lapwai’s school. She enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, fishing on a boat, camping. She also loved riding with Everett in his logging and chip trucks.
She was a big part of the Salmon River Motorcycle Club, winning many trophies herself, loving the competition of racing and hill climbing on her motorcycle. She also loved riding trailers, on her own motorcycle into the Seven Devils back country. She cooked for many motorcycle events, for hundreds of people, in the SCMC Cooks wagon, with a big smile on her face. She loved the scenery, animals, and being with motorcycle friends.
She moved to Lewiston, Idaho, in the 1980s. Rosie enjoyed long walks along the Snake River dikes in Lewiston, and visiting with friends to talk about their kids, grandkids and quilting. Mom had made all her kids handmade quilts, and her grandkids. Plus, many beautiful ones for others. She was always loving and giving.
Her hobbies were drawing with pencils, toll painting, and one of her greatest passions was researching her family’s history. She had four large books full.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents (who were married 72 years), and six of her siblings; her husband, Everett; and her granddaughter, Amber Rose Henderson, who was named after her.
She leaves behind her son Troy, and wife, Brenda; her daughter, Renee, and husband, Rod Henderson; her son, Randy, and wife, Shana; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved us all, plus, had a special place in her heart for her many nieces and nephews.
We will love and miss you so much, Mom, and know you are watching over us all. We miss her love and hugs, until we all meet again.
A celebration of life will be in Riggins, Idaho, around the middle of June, 2022.
