Roy Ketcham, 85, Battle Lake, Minn.

Roy Ketcham, 85, of rural Battle Lake, Minn., died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Center.
Roy Douglas Ketcham was born on January 7, 1934, in Bozeman, Mont., the son of Paul and Geraldine (White) Ketcham. He attended school in Bozeman. At the age of 17, Roy enlisted into the US Navy. He was a heavy equipment operator, serving in the Philippines for three years building airplane runways. He also packed hunters out in the mountains in Idaho.
Roy and Rosalie Christensen were married on June 17, 1967, in the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church by Pastor Bob Hawkinson. After their marriage, they lived in Dayton, Wash., for five years before returning to Minnesota. Roy had worked as a heavy equipment operator in the northwest states including Washington, Idaho, California, Alaska, Montana and Minnesota. He worked for various companies and retired from Ames Construction in Minneapolis, Minn. Roy enjoyed working on his farm fencing, building corrals, raising cattle and horses. He owned and stood a quarter horse stallion, “Poco Bueno Sky” raising many foals. He was a member of the NRA and the Central Minnesota Draft Horse Association.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Rose; and her siblings, Annetta Luhning, Herb (Betty), Gary and Cliff (Maureen) Christensen; her sisters-in-law, Grace, Fern, Jackie and Nancy Christensen; a special great-great nephew, born on Roy’s birthday two years ago, Weston Roy Luhning; cousins, Richard (Alice) Jackson of Lewiston, Idaho and Pete Ketcham of Medford, Ore.; and by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Geraldine; brother, Loren Ketcham; sister, Geraldine Ketcham; sister-in-law, Josephine Christensen; brothers-in-law, Donald Luhning, Arvin, Bill, Jack and Bob Christensen; nephew, Jeff Christensen.
Memorial Service: Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake.
Visitation: one hour prior at the church.
Interment: Girard Union Cemetery by Henning.
Military Honors: Minnesota National Guard.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences: GlendeNilson.Com
