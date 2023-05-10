Ruben Gene Junes, 78, of Lewiston, Idaho, died April 21, 2023, after a battle with ALS.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1944, to Eugene Antilla and Elma Lein in Menahga, Minn.
Rube graduated as valedictorian from Grangeville High School and then attended the University of Idaho. He worked for many years as a CPA but eventually returned to U of I to obtain his law degree and practiced successfully in both Seattle, Wash., and Lewiston.
He married Fay Bunting of Grangeville, Idaho, and they had two children, Eric and Amie.
Rube enjoyed fishing and working the land around his cabin but seemed happiest when he was on a sailboat. He competed in many open ocean yacht races and sailed and made friends all over the world.
He requested no service and asked that his ashes be spread in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.