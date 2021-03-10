Russell Mutchler, 75, passed away suddenly at his home in Pollock, Idaho, on Feb. 15, 2021. A resident of Idaho County, he was born near Sturgis, S.D. He is survived by his partner, Jeri Lewin; surviving siblings, Peggy Mutchler Jaeger and Penny Galossi; his daughter, Renee Martin; and surviving stepchildren, John, Daniel and Mary. Russ also leaves behind two grandchildren, Makenna and Michael, and a great-grandson, DJ. He was preceded in passing by siblings, Ron and Sherry; his father, Bob, and mother, June; and stepson, Dana.
An Army veteran, Russ earned a Purple Heart related to his service in Korea in 1967.
Russ was an extremely knowledgeable and talented contractor who could build or fix anything. As a fixer of all things, Russ was generous to others, including his time and knowledge. A hard worker with a deep drive, a storyteller who loved fast cars and engines, Russ’s huge heart was known to many.
At this time, no services will be held, but a celebration of life will be announced in due course. Russ will be missed by many, both in the Salmon River canyon and beyond.
