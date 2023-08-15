Ruth Ann Paul “Ma” passed away at her home on Aug. 8, 2023. Ruth was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Exeter, Calif., to Marge Vails and Charles Underwood, then later adopted by Don Caward.
Ruth spent most of her childhood in Yellow Pine and Riggins, Idaho. She was one of only two students to graduate from Yellow Pine School in 1974. In 4th grade, she met her best friend, Wanda O’Farrel. They were inseparable and during their school years in Riggins would often float the river down to the grocery store, quickly drying off so they wouldn’t get caught skipping school.
After graduating school, Ruth lived in Yellow Pine where she met her first love, Red. They moved to Boise, Idaho for some time. She then moved to Cascade and worked at the Cascade Motel, where Red eventually passed away. After Red’s passing, Ruth decided to carry on her adventure to White Bird, Idaho, and had her sons, Michael and Dusty.
Ruth moved to Grangeville, Idaho, working various jobs which included being a caregiver and cook. Eventually, she took a job working for Gary Paul peeling yew wood bark. Gary Paul may have started out as her boss, but turned out to be the love of her life and she often referred to him as her “short, little fat man.” Gary and Ruth blended their families, which gained two sons for Gary with Mike and Dusty and Ruth gaining a daughter with Shauyna. Their family expanded when they had their two sons, Gabe and Ty.
Ruth and Gary spent their time together with their family in White Bird and then settled in Grangeville. Ruth loved the mountains and spent a large part of her life camping with her family at Bentz Cow Camp, the Gospels, and Twin Cabins.
Ruth had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off her back to help others. She was Mama to every kid she knew. She always gave her shoulder to cry on and was one of the easiest people to talk to. No one was a stranger for very long; Ruth thought of everyone as family. Ruth would be able to call you out on your BS and then make sure you had a full stomach before you left her home. She truly was an amazing cook, even though her family would love to tease her about any times she would overcook a meal, burn a pan, and she always added her “special seasoning.” She truly loved her family and loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother, Marge; sister, Patsy; husband, Gary; children: Shauyna (Micah), Michael (Chelsea), Dusty (Kayla), Gabe (Mandy), Ty and bonus children, Bj (Shiloah), Dustin S.; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gloria; best friends, Wanda and Tonya.
She is preceded in death by her father, Don; brother, Chuck; nephew, Shawn; brothers-in-law: Buddy, Laverne, Bill, Jimmy, Duane; sisters-in-law: Teena, Edith and Wilma.
Please join Ruth’s family for a celebration of life luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the IOOF Hall in White Bird at 11 a.m. Bring your favorite dish and your favorite Ruth story to share.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.