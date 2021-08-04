Ruth was born March 5, 1941, to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer McLean. She had seven brothers and one sister who preceded her in death. They are Glenn McLean, Bryce McLean, Leslie McLean, Robert McLean, Buhl McLean, Oren McLean, Ervin McLean, and Margaret (McLean) Moore, and her parents.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Lester Johnson; sons: Elmer Adamson, Dale Adamson, Dean Adamson; and daughters: Mary (Adamson) LoCicero, Kim Mccauley, and Julie Wright; and nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
