Sam J. Stamper was born Feb. 14th 1940, to Earl and Sarah Stamper in Madera, Cali. His family moved to Riggins, Idaho, where he attended Salmon River High School. Sam excelled academically and enjoyed playing basketball, pulling pranks, hot rodding cars, and forging lifetime friendships. Sam married his high school sweetheart and lifetime companion, Eva Smith, July 3rd 1958. Together they raised three children: Sam Junior (Lynda), Max (Sharon) and Shawna (Paul). Their family tree boasts three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sam and Eva cherished watching their family grow. They looked forward to gathering together for lots of hugs and laughter.
Sam was capable of being anything he wanted in life due to a wide skill set and a wealth of knowledge. He was a surveyor, a heavy equipment operator, firefighter and smoke jumper and logger. The career path he pursued was road construction. He supervised road projects from the bottom of Southern Idaho through to the very top of Alaska. He was respected and admired by everyone who worked side-by-side with him.
He and Eva traveled and worked together until they retired to Arizona. Sam was in his element in the Great Outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and he would gather a large caravan of ATVs and tour the beautiful desert. He had an uncanny sense of direction and was eager to educate people about the surroundings. He was like a map, an atlas and a compass and no, he didn’t Google information. He experienced life and was always willing to share his adventures and lend a hand to his fellowman. He was a true humanitarian and the hardest working man we’ve ever known. Sam Stamper headed True North May 1, 2021. He will always be remembered, loved, and missed by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, Clyde Stamper; his sister, Margaret Lee and her husband, Gary; and his sister, Catherine Stamper –Amburgey, his grandchildren Amy Stamper- Paul and her daughters, Karmin and Theia; Sarah and Toby Bartell and their children, Mackinzi, Catherine and Henry; Keith and Gabrielle Stamper and their children, Asher and Anna; his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.