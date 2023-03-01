Sandra Lynn Cuthbert went to heaven on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, surrounded by family in her home. She was 73. She was adopted by Alvin and Marvella Zeller at age 18 months. She grew up in Troy, Idaho, with her three younger brothers, and graduated from Troy High School in 1968. She attended nursing school at Lewis-Clark State College and went on to graduate with an LPN Certificate from Walla Walla Community College in 1971.
She met her husband, Dale Cuthbert, at Grangeville Border Days in 1973. They were married later that year. They raised four children on the South Fork of the Clearwater River near Kooskia, Idaho. They later lived in Grangeville, Idaho, for 19 years. Sandy worked at Grangeville Care Center as an LPN and held several different supervisory positions while working there for 43 years. Near the end of her career, she was also a clinical hypnotherapist. She loved working in geriatrics and the wisdom older patients shared. She was admired by her coworkers and found her work very rewarding. She retired in 2013. Sandy and Dale relocated to Lewiston, Idaho, in 2014.
Sandy met her two biological sisters when she was 18 years old, and they built a lifelong bond of friendship. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, where she held many callings throughout the years. Sandy loved camping with her family, and enjoyed crocheting, reading, coin collecting, oil painting and scrapbooking. She enjoyed hosting many family events and celebrations and cheering on her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always put others first, focusing on their needs above her own. Her and Dale shared 50 precious years of loving devotion to each other.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Cuthbert; daughter, Tonia (Leonard) Thaut; sons, Daniel (Keather) Cuthbert, Jason Cuthbert (Mandy McGee); daughter, LaDale Patton; brothers, Jerry Zeller of Seattle, Wash., John (Cathy Jo) Zeller of Lewiston and Mark (Laura) Zeller of Clarkston, Wash.; 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Marvella Zeller; her biological sisters, Lynette Struthers and Sally Carpenter; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Thaut.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 3, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh Street, Lewiston.
