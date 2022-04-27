Hazel Benjamin

Hazel Benjamin

 Contributed photo

A celebration of life for Hazel Benjamin will be held from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Friday, May 6, at Mt. View Funeral Home’s Community Room, 3521 7th Street, Lewiston, Idaho. Please join us for a special gathering of family and friends to remember her life with some refreshments and lots of fond memories.

