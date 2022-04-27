Family and friends, please join us in a Celebration of Life, in memory of James (Jim) Williams, our beloved husband, father, brother and grandpa. Planned for Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. (MST) in Riggins, Idaho, at the Salmon River Community Church; luncheon to follow.

