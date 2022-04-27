Joan Neilson-Lewis, 83, Oct. 31, 1937 – Oct. 14, 2021. All are invited to a celebration of Joan’s life, to take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Zion Lutheran Church, 348 Mead Ave., Grand Coulee, Wash., where Joan was a member.

Strate Funeral Home is assisting Joan’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneral.com.

