Marvin LeRoy Armstrong, 88, of Stevensville, Mont., died at home surrounded by his loved ones on Oct. 18, 2021. Services were held at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. His burial, with military honors, was held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family, along with full obituary, at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
