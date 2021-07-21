Angele Hazelbaker

Angele Hazelbaker.

 Contributed photo

A Celebration of Life service for Angele Hazelbaker will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. in the Centennial Evangelical Free Church, 408 N. College St, Grangeville, Idaho. The family invites you to stay for cake and coffee afterwards. Informal dress is encouraged.

