Tom Ash Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Park Picnic Shelter (near Northwest Nazarene University), 600 Constitution Way, Nampa, Idaho.
The family invites you to stay after the service for a lunch. Please bring your own beverage, water will be provided. Street legal hot rods are also welcomed and encouraged. Have a great story about Tom? We would love to hear it during the open mic segment! Like Tom would say, “No fuss”, so please dress casual.
