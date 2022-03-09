Shanna A. Thompson passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, in Lewiston, Idaho, at the age of 79. She was born on Dec. 18, 1942, in Ontario, Ore., to Elma E. Hall and Floyd Stephen Hall. Shanna was the first of seven children and, at the age of six, the family moved to Grangeville, Idaho.
Shanna was always an excellent student and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1961. After graduation, she moved to Boise, Idaho and worked in a drugstore. One year later she returned to Grangeville and worked at both the movie theater in town and at the Drive-in Theater. It was here she met Vaughn Roundy who was stationed at the nearby Cottonwood Butte Air Force Station. They were married on Aug. 16, 1963.
Shanna and Vaughn lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, Ogden, Utah, and Northglenn, Colo. During this time, they had four children: Risa, Jeff, Shad and Lark. Shanna and Vaughn divorced in 1983.
Shanna married Max Alan Thompson in 2005. Until her retirement in 2008, Shanna worked as a secretary at a car dealership in Caldwell, Idaho; opened a floral shop in American Falls, Idaho; worked in the bakery department in Asker’s Grocery in Grangeville; at a funeral home in Kennewick, Wash., for Haug Chiropractic in Grangeville; and as an administrative secretary for Blue Cross in Boise.
Shanna lived a life full of service to others. She was a very energetic and adventurous woman with many talents. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid reader. She also loved to cook and bake and was famous for her cinnamon rolls. Shanna absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shanna was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Elma Hall; her husband, Alan Thompson; and nephew, Todd Calkins.
She is survived by siblings: Shirley Knutson (Jim), Sherry Calkins (Don), Floyd S. Hall Jr. (Deanna), Dick Hall (Lark), Susan Borrows (Mike), and Skip Hall (Cindy); children Risa Powell (Todd), Jeff Roundy (Karin), Shad Roundy (Melissa), and Lark Perry; seven nephews, five nieces, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grangeville, and the burial followed at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Shanna has touched and influenced the lives of many and will be loved, missed and always remembered.
