December 31, 1953 – March 7, 2020
Sharon Lynn Crane of Longmont, Colo., died at the age of 66, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Northern Colorado Rehabilitate Hospital in Johnstown, Colo.
Sharon was born Dec. 31, 1953, in Grangeville, Idaho to Ralph and Vivian Crane. She was the second oldest of seven children. She was raised south of Grangeville, known as Nurses Grove. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1972.
Sharon married Allan Threlkeld on June 16, 1972. While married to Allan they were stationed in Tucson, Ariz., and Frankfurt, Germany. Sharon and Allan later divorced. They had two children, Jeremiah Ray and Aimee Arlene. Sharon raised her children in Grangeville.
Sharon worked for attorney Bill Dee, Gorstema Motors, and Health and Welfare. She moved to Longmont, Colo., in 2013 to be closer to her son and his family.
She had a love for animals, especially dogs and cats. She was gifted with being very crafty and quilt making. She loved gardening, reading, watching movies and playing on her computer. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren, making crafts with them, playing games and reading books to them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, and daughter, Aimee. She is survived by her son; Jeremiah (Jenna) Crane and their two children: Natalie and Isaac of Mead, Colo.; her granddaughter, Vivian Curl of Clarkston, wash.; her mother, Vivian Crane of Lewiston, Idaho; sisters, Linda (John) Oebel; Connie Crane; brother, Mike (Cheri) Crane all of Clarkston; sister, Teresa Paluso of Lewiston; Brenda (Mitch) Rauch of Grangeville; brother, Greg (Kellie) Crane of Palmer, Alaska; and numerous nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. Family suggest memorials be made to Isaac Crane Go-Fund Me account. Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
