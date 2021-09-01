Sheila May Thesan went home to Jesus on July 26, 2021, at age 79. Sheila was born to Charles Morton and Eleanor Morton nee Olson on Aug. 23, 1941, in Seattle Wash. She attended West Seattle High School.
Sheila married her husband, Gary, on May 19, 1960. They went on to have two sons, Cory and Kevin. The Thesan family moved from Seattle to Grangeville, Idaho, where Gary worked for the Postal Service and as the pastor of Evergreen Assembly of God. Since Gary was a bi-vocational pastor, Sheila was called upon to do much of the daily work of ministry. She spent most of her days cleaning the church, paying visits to congregants and counseling those in need. As a pastor’s wife, heart, her door and her purse were open to all. Her sons recall many evenings when Sheila would be counseling someone with the phone in one hand while cooking dinner with the other hand.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Sheila also enjoyed playing cards and other games with her friends and family. She was infamous for her skill! Throughout her entire adult life, Sheila held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared freely with those who surrounded her. She loved ministering to others and had the unique gift of listening in a loving and nonjudgmental way. Sheila was a prayer warrior. She would pray anytime, anywhere, and with anyone who needed encouragement.
Sheila joins Gary in Heaven. Her parents, Charles and Eleanor, and her brother, Charles Morton, Jr. also preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons: Cory Thesan and his wife, Kelly, of Grangeville, Idaho, and Kevin Thesan and his wife, Tonya, of Bothell, Wash. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Stacy Dunmire, Garrett Thesan and Jordan Thesan. She has two great-grandchildren: Olivia and Chloe Dunmire. Sheila’s sisters, Emily Peterson and Marlene Gwordske, with her husband Chet, also mourn her passing.
A memorial service will take place on Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Echo Hills Church located at 3215 Echo Hills Drive in Lewiston, Idaho. Pastor Mike Richardson will be presiding. Sheila had a heart for people who needed second chances in life. Because of this passion, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Because he bends down and listens, I will pray as long as I breathe! Psalm 116:2.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.