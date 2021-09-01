Shirley Darlene Tefft Williamson mug

Shirley Darlene Tefft Williamson passed away on Aug. 27 in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 86.

Born on March 28, 1935, to Chuck and Norma Tefft in Grangeville, Idaho, Shirley was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, and mentor. After graduating from Grangeville High School in 1953, Shirley worked as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company and soon after married Alan “Jeff” Williamson, Jr. She enjoyed helping on the campaign trail for Jeff’s family for political offices in South Dakota. Shirley later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Boise State College in 1973. Shirley enjoyed teaching school for 17 years in Riggins, Idaho, where she loved teaching the 3rd grade and Art. Upon retiring from teaching, Shirley led a second successful career as a real estate agent in the Boise area for more than 20 years. Shirley was a member of the Cloverdale Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boise. Shirley had the best calligraphy and was also known as an avid investor, biosphere connoisseur, gardener, tea party sipper, house party host, artist, and loved getting her hair done. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and loved each one dearly. Shirley never let the grass grow under her feet and never met a stranger. She always had that fire in her eyes and was an inspiration to all.

Shirley is survived by daughter, Validee (Steve) Altman; son, Tim (Bernie Ceramie) Williamson; grandchildren: Shonie (Roy) Fulwiler, Tenille (Geoff) Dillon, Ben (Laura) Altman, Jade (Steph) Newman and KatieRae Williamson; sister, Kathie (Bill) Horner; brother, John (Karen) Tefft; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Norma and Will Fulwiler, Makenna, Gage, and Rebekah Dillon, Charlie, Addie, Maya Altman, Ella and Lyla Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Chuck and Norma Tefft; husband, Jeff Williamson; sister, Mardell Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Jolene Williamson; grandson, Brandon Altman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1Love, a Christian Church, 5405 S Five Mile Road, Boise, on Saturday, Sept. 4th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. MST.

Memorial donations can be directed to Saint Alphonsus Home Health & Hospice, 9199 W Black Eagle Dr, Boise ID 83709.

