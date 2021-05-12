Shirley Jean Grayson, 57, of Grangeville, Idaho died Sunday, May 2, 2021, in an automobile accident. She died instantly.
She leaves behind Rick, the anchor in the last year of her life; her four children: Jason; Brandon and wife, Samantha; Kyha and husband, Corey; and the youngest, Bryce; four grandchildren: Braelyn, Braxton, Madilynn, and Winston; three siblings: Frank, Will, and Nate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice (2020), and Harold (2019), and brother, Tracy (1970).
Born in Grangeville, Idaho in 1963, she grew up moving with her family between Grangeville and Wittenberg, Mo. As a child she had fiery red hair and loved following around her older brother, Tracy. She had a nickname of “Squirrel” because she was hard to pin down. She had a long close relationship with her mother and her fiery personality was evident throughout all her life and relationships.
Shirley loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing and camping with her family on the rivers surrounding Grangeville and pursuing her latest interest.
Cremation has taken place. Please join us in a potluck celebration of her life at Skookumchuck Park, Idaho on the Salmon River, Saturday, June 5th at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
