Sister Geraldine (Gerry) Marie Smith, 79, passed into eternal life on June 3, 2023, at the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood, Idaho.
Sister Gerry Marie was born on Sept. 12, 1943, to Harold and Thora (Walton) Smith in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. After coming to the United States, she entered the Monastery of St. Gertrude in 1969. She made her final profession in 1975.
She attended St. Gertrude’s College before transferring to Lewis-Clark State College where, in addition to her studies, she played basketball. Continuing her education at Whitworth College (now Whitworth University) in Spokane, Wash., she later earned her teaching credentials at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.
Sister Gerry Marie taught in Boise, Idaho, Pocatello, Idaho, Seattle, Wash. and in DeSmet at the Coeur d’Alene Tribal School in Idaho, worked in the monastery archives and served in parish ministry before returning to college to earn a master’s degree in counseling in 1995. Working as a therapist and mental health counselor in Tacoma, Wash., she served emotionally and physically abused children and adults for many years.
In 2009, Sister Gerry Marie became a certified spiritual director, ministering at the Spirit Center and in Pullman, Washington, until her retirement in 2021.
Sister Gerry Marie’s parents, and brothers: Robert, Darcy and Brian, and sister, Beverly Lynn predeceased her. She is survived by her sisters: Debbie Bechtold, Joan Smith, Donna Johnson and Ann Graveline.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, at 11:15 a.m. in the monastery chapel. Interment will follow.
Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho (www.blackmerfuneralhome.com), handled arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522, or via the website: https://stgertrudes.org/donate/
