Sonja Sue (Hinrichsen) Rhodes, 54, of rural DuBois, Neb. went to her Heavenly home Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 6, 1968, to Douglas and Luella Hinrichsen, Sr. in Lincoln, Neb. The family moved from Bennet, Neb. to DuBois a month later, where she grew up and went to the public schools.
She was married to Scott Michael Rhodes on June 7, 1986. They were blessed with two children, Delton Clark and Rena Renae. The family, over the years, lived and worked in Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana & Idaho on ranches and farms where Sonja spent many hours riding horses.
Sonja lived in a cabin on Shingle Creek Road near Riggins, Idaho before moving back to a farm on the hill overlooking DuBois a year ago. She was an artist and writer, known locally for her “Sunny Roads” and “Sunny Side of Life” cartoons and inspirational writings published in The Pawnee Republican newspaper. Sonja was widely known as a natural horse trainer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Hinrichsen, Sr; five uncles and one aunt. Survivors include her children: Delton (Katie) Rhodes of Nebraska, their children, Austin, Dakota and Abel; Rena Rhodes (Logan Brundy) of Idaho, their children: Chelsie, Jaron, Kiera, Bailey and Blaine; mother, Luella Hinrichsen; siblings: Douglas (Teresa) Hinrichsen, Jr., Rickie Hinrichsen and Yvonne (Tony) McAferty; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends who will all miss her greatly. She was the proud “Ommie” to her eight grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
