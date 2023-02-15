Stacy Allyson “SAM” Myers passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 64 years old. Stacy was born in Ohio but moved with her mother and older brother to Elko, Nev., soon after. Her mother, Carolyn, met Ward Drollinger and married after a whirlwind courtship. The family moved to Ely, where Stacy went to school, hiked, fished and hunted with the family. Stacy loved animals of all kinds, but was especially fond of cats. She was talented with needlework and crochet, and often would gift her projects to friends and family members. She didn’t have children of her own, but she was a loving aunt to Christopher, Kenneth, Nevada, Nova and Christopher, as well as to Joshua, Sara and Brianna, Casandra and Monica.
In 1975, Stacy married Theodore “Ted” Myers and moved to Goldfield, Tonopah and Las Vegas. In 1977, Stacy was hit broadside by a drunk driver and had significant neck injury, which in later years would be the source of chronic pain and prevent her from using her hands. In Tonopah, Stacy started working security jobs and liked it so well that she built her own security service company in Las Vegas. Ted passed away in 2000, so Stacy poured herself into her work and her company. She and Ted had been friends with Patric Taylor, who initially looked out for her after Ted’s death, but grew to cherish and adore her. When they came to Riggins, Idaho, to visit Stacy’s parents and sister in 2011, Patric proposed at Heaven’s Gate lookout overlooking the Hell’s Canyon wilderness. Tragically, he had a fatal heart attack just a few days before their wedding, and Stacy’s heart never recovered from that loss.
Eventually, Stacy moved permanently to Riggins for health reasons, and to be close to her parents and other family members. She grew to love each of the members of her church family at Grangeville Seventh-day Adventist Church, Idaho. She was eager to welcome and greet each person coming through the door. She enjoyed traveling and would go to Colorado for extended visits with the families of her youngest sister, Laural, and her older brother, Michael. When Curt and Stef relocated from Riggins to Cottonwood, Idaho, with their mother, Stacy joined them there where she spent the last nine years tending to her cat, Phib, enjoying weekly beauty treatments with Joyce, and visiting daily with her dear friend, Brittany German. Stacy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016 but improved after the care provided by neurologist Dr. Natasha Damattos.
During the final months of her life, Stacy “never had a bad day” despite the acute cancer pain added to her pain-ravaged body. Her last week, she was blessed with an absence of pain or ill effects from not being able to take her regular medications. She had not been pain-free for more than 40 years. She was at peace and looked forward to going to sleep only to wake up to see Jesus. She breathed her last with family members gathered around.
Stacy was preceded in death by husband, Ted Myers; fiancée, Patric Taylor; father, Curtis Ward Drolllinger; and aunt, Karen Ayon.
She is survived by mother, Carolyn Drollinger; siblings: Mike (Renee) Drollinger, Robert (Molly) Drollinger, Stefanie (Curt) Brimacomb, Laural (Darrell) Bates and Doug (Megan) Drollinger; aunts, Evie Kantymir, Kayleen (Wayne) Trouten; uncles, Bob (Diana) Bird and Oscar Ayon; as well as nieces and nephews listed above.
We want to thank Pastor Steve and Becki Rogers for their love and support, Dr. Teel Bruner of St. Mary’s Clinic for the years of caring service he provided Stacy, Dr. Natasha Damattos for the life-changing diagnosis and treatment for Parkinson’s, the wonderful caregivers provided by Alternative Nursing Services, and to St. Joes Cancer Treatment Center and Syringa Hospice for the extraordinary support they provided to our family in Stacy’s last months.
Cremation has taken place and arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You can submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.