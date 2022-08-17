Stan started his first journey on Feb. 3, 1952. Stan was born and raised in Baltimore, Md., where he was surrounded by so many friends and family he loved, and who loved him back. They stayed special to him his whole life. He made many journeys throughout his life. He made his last journey with us on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Knowing him, the next journey will be another great gig.
He met Lauren in 1987 and married in 1992. In 2000 they started a journey around the country to see where they would land and thanks to one of the cats, they found a beautiful home right on the Salmon River in White Bird, Idaho, where once again, he was surrounded by so many people who cared for him, and Stan cared for them.
Stan felt he lived a good life; he worked hard, played harder, though he loved easy.
Stan and I want to thank all the people who are always there to help us, especially in the last two months and continue to do so. The donations and support that helped me to go and stay with Stan every weekend, help caring for our cats, our house, and the yard and continuing to offer support. Also, for my team at work, for the support and understanding when I needed help and even for the hugs. If I can help another even half as much as I have been helped, I will feel I have done something good. Thank you all.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Stan’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
