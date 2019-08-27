Stanley Philip Glover, 73, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Lewiston, Idaho. Stan was born Oct. 29, 1945, in White Bird, Idaho to Ramsey Philip Glover and Irma Edna Glover. Stan grew up in Grangeville with siblings Norma, Pat, Carol, John, Richard and Jerry.
He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1964, and soon after began working in the woods as a timber faller until he retired. Stan loved sports, but especially loved being in the mountains, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
Stan is survived by his wife, Vicky Glover; sons Dave Glover, Bruce Glover and Robert Blomstrom; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Eagles Hall, 218 N. C St., Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.