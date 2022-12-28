Stanley Miles Shearer passed away after a short illness on Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 63.
Stan was born Sept. 14, 1959, to John and Bonita Shearer in San Diego, Calif. Stan was raised most of his life in Ridgecrest, Calif., where he remained until his death. He and his twin brother, Steve, spent many summers in their youth with their grandparents in Grangeville, Idaho. Stan graduated from Burroughs High School in 1977, he then joined the Navy, where he served for four years.
He spent most of his career working at China Lake Naval Weapons Center, where he was a telecommunications engineer and defense information security agency point of contact until he retired at age 55, in 2014. Stan enjoyed fishing, golfing, shooting his guns, rock hunting, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Miles and Dorothy Becker; brother, Donny Shearer; and his father, John Shearer.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Bonita and Roger Becker of Ridgecrest; sons: Rob (Lindsay) Shearer of Phoenix, Ariz., Aaron (Julia) Shearer of Hillsboro, Ore., Joe Paiement of Phoenix; grandchildren: Rob (Payton) Shearer, Caidence Shearer, Annabel, Pyper, Milo, Anthony, Amelia; brothers: Steve Shearer of Sparks, Nev., Tom (Cherie) Shearer of Tualatin, Ore.; sister, Sandi Shearer (David Schoch) of Burbank, Calif.; nieces: Kira Shearer, Tia (Luke) Widows; nephew, John Lozano; aunt, Barbara McHugh of Spokane, Wash.; and many cousins.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on May 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. – noon at the Desert Memorial Park in Ridgecrest, and a celebration of life will follow starting around 12:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Ridgecrest.
