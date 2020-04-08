January 26, 1954 - March 23, 2020 at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho
Steve was born to Jessie Lyle and Phyllis (Gray) Walker in Lewiston, Idaho, on Jan. 26, 1954. He was raised on the farm, and left home young to serve in the U.S. Army in the early 70s. He was stationed in Germany and returned to Idaho after his service. In 1974, he met and married “his Kimmie,” Kim Webster. While they started and grew their family, he attended and graduated from Lewis Clark State College’s Auto Body Mechanics Program. After gaining work experience in and around the area, they moved back to Kooskia, Idaho. Every day for 35 years, they ran “Steve’s Body Shop” together, a shop and business they built from the ground up in 1984. And just like their family, it too continues. They also built their first and last log home together on Tahoe Ridge where they finished raising their children. With the arrival of their first grandchild they became known as Ma and Pa.
Steve had a deep love for classic cars. He loved talking about them, finding them, restoring them, and driving them…especially if the top came down. He also loved guns, antiques, rare, and odd things. Of course, he also enjoyed wheeling and dealing in all of these things. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who looked at the world outside as something new to be discovered. He was always devoted to his family, but a pushover when it came to his grandkids. Pa didn’t mind looking silly if it made the kids laugh, so it worked out well that he was just a grown-up kid himself. He was an easy-going person who was hard to rile, but a sight to behold when he was mad. He was a wonderful husband, awesome dad, dutiful son, trusted friend, loving brother, and an amazing grandpa. He was kind, stubborn, honest, clever, and so much more.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Jesse Lyle Walker. He is survived by his wife, Kim Walker of Kooskia; daughter Bridget (RJ) Axtell of Rathdrum, Idaho; their children, Chandler and Stephy; daughter Krissy Walker of Albuquerque, N.M.; her children, Ashleigh and Walker; son, Jasun (Ashley) Walker of Kooskia; their children Logun and Mazie; sibling, Donna Nash; brother, Cliff (Betsy) Walker; sibling, Robin Walker; brother, Ron “Shorty” (Laura) Walker; brother, Scott Walker; sibling, Tony Walker; and many more cousins, nieces, nephews, etc.
There will be no formal services as Steve’s wishes were to be cremated and then remembered by his family and friends. We will have a gathering sometime this summer when the weather is nice. Thank you to everyone for your love and support. A special thank you from the family to Paul Christianson and Delbert Kolb.
There aren’t enough paragraphs to accurately describe a person who is loved and the impact that they have. You just have to be grateful that you had them while you did. All is well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.