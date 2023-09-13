Susan K. (Rose) Ray, better known as Susie, passed away at the age of 74 on Sept. 5, 2023, after a long battle with health issues. Her sister, Nancy, was by her side and other loved ones close by. Susie was born Oct. 16, 1948, to Samual Dale and Marjorie J. (Weber) Rose. She was the second oldest of their eight children.
In 1966, at an early age, she married Glenn Latimer. Together, they had three children; they later got divorced. In 1976, she met her true love and lifelong partner, Gordon Keith Ray. After decades together they were married in 2003, settling in White Bird, Idaho.
Susie was a hard and dedicated worker. She was a CNA, a manager and, in her later years, worked alongside family doing cleaning jobs, which she enjoyed. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored time with all her family.
She took an interest in hunting and fishing; she always had an admirable garden and was fond of canning. She was excellent at crocheting and her baking was top-notch. She was part of the Catholic congregation and a member of the Rebekahs.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Tom and Lanny Rose; two nephews; a niece and a great-grandson.
Susie is survived by her husband, Keith Ray; three brothers: Dan, Kevin and Mike (Debbie) Rose; two sisters: Sandi (DK Hosking) Rose and Nancy (Kevin) Asker; a half-sister, Baruska Knight; two daughters: Lisa (Jason) Sabasko and Vicki (John) Burkenbine; a son, Jerry (Jill) Latimer; a stepson, Ryan Ray; grandchildren: Suzy Latimer, Jeff (Elly) Latimer, Tom Latimer, James Murphy, Amanda Murphy, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life potluck on Sept. 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the IOOF Hall located in White Bird. Please join us and bring your favorite side to share. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the family to help with funeral expenses.
