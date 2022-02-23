Susan Patricia Gabler, 73, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. Mama Sue passed peacefully surrounded by all her children. Sue was born March 18, 1948, to Leonard and Dorothy (Dishon) Gabler.
Sue was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and spent most of her childhood in Sierra Madre, Calif., then moved to Temecula, Calif., in 1982. From there she moved to Grangeville, to be closer to family and has resided here for 16 years. Sue had a deep love for the beach and all things horses. She became a horse trainer at a young age and worked at Los Alamito’s Racetrack. She loved rodeo and was a fierce barrel racer, talented artist and a trophy-winning swing dancer. Most importantly, she was a mother of six children.
Our beloved mother is now with our Heavenly Father and has been reunited with her mother, Dorothy Dishon Gabler; father, Leonard H. Gabler; brothers, Bill, Jack, Tom; and sisters, Marulyn and Carolyn.
Sue is survived by her six children: Dena Wild and husband, Brian; Michael Kinsley and wife, Tina; Gina Seibert; Renee Funk and husband, Russel; Christa Gabler and fiancé, Chris; Jesse Gabler and fiancé, Kristina; 18 grandchildren: Susan, Ashley, Paul, David, Luke, Jeremiah, Matthew, Jimmy, Dayne, Baeli, Braxton, Lexy, Julianne, Justine, Joseyray, River, Remi and Castin; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and two precious dogs.
But... her true love was God.
Sue was a warrior! She would pray endless hours for people she loved and even those she did not know. Sue would approach people on the street or anywhere when she could see their despair and tell them how much God loved them, how she loved them, and she meant it! You could always find comfort knowing that if you asked her to pray for you or for a loved one, she would go to war for you! She was truly a great servant of God.
Sue was a colorful, kookie, creative woman, with amazing artistic abilities. She was just a cool lady, full of spunk. Sue loved her family, dogs, horses, painting, and shopping at thrift stores. She was always optimistic, reminding her kids “Every day you wake up, choose joy, it’s that simple.”
She would always say “Wow, look at that flower, look at that sky. Can you believe God painted that, isn’t that amazing?!”
How blessed we were to have had her in our lives, our world will not be the same without our mama. We will miss her more than words can express. We will carry her heart, in our hearts, forever. Paint the sky, Sue…
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donate in honor of Susan to Jim Bakker Show, PO Box 7330, Branson, Mo. 65615 or call 888-988-1588.
